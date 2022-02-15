TXT and ENHYPEN star in new behind-the-scenes documentary

HYBE boybands Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and ENHYPEN have released their new behind-the-scenes documentary.

Todau (February 15), the agency – which owns Big Hit Music and Belift Lab, which TXT and ENHYPEN are signed to, respectively – released ‘BACKSTAGE: TXT x EN-‘, which documents the boybands’ preparation for their joint performance at last December’s 2021 KBS Song Festival.

The documentary features never-before-seen backstage footage of the two boybands interacting with one another while rehearsing for their joint performance, alongside interviews with the individual members about their thoughts on the collaboration.

“There’s 12 of us, right? 12 members in total. I’ve never performed with so many people before,” says TXT’s Yeonjun during the documentary. “I think it’s the first since my trainee years.”

Prior to ‘BACKSTAGE: TXT x EN-‘, the two groups had previously teamed up for a Lunar New Year two-episode variety special in 2021 titled ‘TXT x EN- Playground’, which was also released on YouTube.

Last month, ENHYPEN made a comeback with ‘Dimension : Answer’, the repackaged version of their October 2021 album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The new re-release saw the addition of three new tracks on top of the latter record’s existing eight, including lead single ‘Blessed-Cursed’.

Earlier this month, Belift Lab shared that ENHYPEN member Sunghoon had recently undergone surgery for rhinitis, and would be absent for the group’s upcoming activities. “According to the medical experts, Sunghoon needs time to rest and recover, so he is currently taking a break,” it added, and assured fans that the idol was recovering well.