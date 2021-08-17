TXT on the meaning behind ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’: “This song captures the passion to fight for the one they love”

South Korean boyband TXT (Tomorrow X Together) have opened up about the meaning of their latest single.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the five-member act discussed ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, the lead single of their newly released repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’, which dropped yesterday (August 17).

“[The song] expresses the desire of wanting to be your lover — my healer and salvation — and to be each other’s saviour, even if you have to appear to be like a loser in the eyes of the world,” said rapper Yeon-jun.

He went on to compare ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ with the group’s last single, ‘1×0=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, which released in May. Yeon-jun explained that while ‘1×0=LOVESONG’ told the story of someone who was frozen in the face of love, the new track is one that “captures the passion to fight for the one they love, or to run away with them.”

“I think the difference between the two songs is, someone who was frozen, and someone who is now actively pursuing and fighting for their love,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, TXT also discussed ‘MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)’, a cut from the new album. “We actually sent our message and heart to MOA (the group’s official fanbase) in our song,” vocalist Tae-hyun shared with Teen Vogue. “We wanted to express our appreciation for MOA as well as our connection and love.”

‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ is a re-release of their sophomore studio album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. In a five-star review of the latter, NME‘s Rhian Daly called it TXT’s “best release yet”.