TXT explore new worlds in cinematic ‘Frost’ music video

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have unveiled a vivid new visual for their song ‘Frost’.

On October 28 at midnight KST, the five-member act released the long-awaited music video for the ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ B-side. The song was also included in the album’s August re-release, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’.

In the video, TXT are seen jumping through portals into different dimensions, traversing through a number of strange, wonderful and at times terrifying new worlds. They chance upon a tent in a forest, where an ominous hooded figure invites them to partake in a tarot card reading. As each of them reveal their cards, each of them are suddenly cast into dangerous new settings.

“My frozen lips / At the tip of my tongue / I call out that name / See only my icy breath,” they sing on the hyperpop-inspired track.

In a glowing five-star review of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, NME’s Rhian Daly had praised the song for for the ability of its “hyperpop sound, all snapping trap beats, ominous synths and glitching percussion” in providing “the perfect disorientating and dizzying backdrop” in the record, which examines chaos and disruption.

Earlier this month, the boyband held their first-ever solo online concert ‘ACT:BOY’. In addition to ‘Frost’, TXT had performed hits such as ‘Dear Sputnik’, ‘Can’t You See Me?’, ’LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and more.

In other TXT news, members Yeonjun and Taehyun of recently unveiled their rendition of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s hit single ‘Stay’. The cover had dropped alongside a live performance video of the song, set in a bedroom with the two singers sitting on a futon as they share a mic.