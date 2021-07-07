TXT make first appearance on Billboard Pop Airplay chart with ‘Magic’

South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together (also known as TXT) have scored their first-ever entry on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart with their English-language track ‘Magic’.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, TXT made their debut appearance on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart this week, making its entrance at number 40. TXT now one of the only five K-pop groups to have ever made an appearance on the Pop Airplay chart, following the likes of BTS, BLACKPINK, LOONA and MONSTA X.

TXT have also also made waves on the Billboard 200 chart, with their latest album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ becoming the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend four consecutive weeks on the chart. The eight-track project had originally debuted at the number five spot on the chart.

‘Magic’ is a B-side off ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ and is the second track to receive a video treatment, following the album’s title track ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’. ‘Magic’ is also the only English track on the album.

The quintet’s latest album was awarded five stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly, who described the record as the group’s “best release to date”, as well as an album that “represents huge growth”.

“No wonder they’ve been crowned both the leaders and ‘it boys’ of K-pop’s fourth generation, two titles they’ve more than earned with their commitment to candid storytelling and forward-thinking originality,” she added. “Life might be bleak at the moment, but at least we have TXT to turn our many lemons into a wealth of lemonade.”