TXT’s Huening Kai drops cover 5 Seconds Of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’

Tomorrow X Together’s (TXT) Huening Kai has released a cover of Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer’s 2018 hit ‘Youngblood’.

The singer flexes his vocal chops on his rendition of the song, which largely stays faithful to 5SOS’ original version. The cover, which dropped yesterday (April 14), is also the first song that Huening Kai has released outside of his work with TXT.

‘Youngblood’ is the latest cover from a TXT member, following Taehyun’s rendition of Nathan Sykes’ ‘Over And Over Again’ and Yeonjun’s cover of August Alsina‘s ‘Song Cry’. As a group, the boyband have also released their own versions of popular hits such as Shawn Mendes’ ‘In My Blood’ amd Avenue Beats’ ‘F2020’.

The South Korean quintet debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Music with the mini-album ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The music video for its title track ‘Crown’ earned them the record for the most viewed K-Pop debut music video within 24 hours for a boy group. It was followed by their first LP ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’ later that same year, as well as two more mini-albums in 2020, ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ and ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’.

Meanwhile, TXT’s labelmate BTS recently announced the return of their concert streaming event, BANG BANG CON. For the showcase, the group will be streaming several of their previous concerts for free on their official YouTube channel. These include, ‘BTS Live Trilogy Ep. 1 BTS Begins (Memories of 2015)’, ‘BTS 5th Muster [MAGIC SHOP] in Busan’ and ‘BTS World Tour: Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo’.