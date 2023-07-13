TXT says the Jonas Brothers “were just as enthusiastic as we were”

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have opened up about working with the Jonas Brothers on ‘Do It Like That’.

In a new interview with Billboard, the members of TXT spoke about their experience working with American boyband Jonas Brothers for the new single ‘Do It Like That’.

Yeonjun revealed that the song was recorded in May, during the US leg of the boyband’s ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour. “I had personally been a fan of their music growing up and even practiced with their music as a trainee, so it felt surreal to be working with them,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beomgyu added that the Jonas Brothers had been “incredibly welcoming from the moment we met”. Taehyun added: “Jonas Brothers were even cooler in person and their friendliness helped us work together in a chill environment.”

As part of the rollout for ‘Do It Like That’, the Jonas Brothers had filmed a bunch of content – from concept photos to TikTok teasers, as is the norm in K-pop – to promote the release.

“They were just as enthusiastic as we were about shooting content, which we really appreciated,” Beomgyu commented, with Hueningkai adding: “We thought their concept photos turned out really well and felt a sense of pride seeing the positive reactions from fans.”

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers are set to head on a massive 35-date North American tour for this summer. Their ‘Five Albums, One Night’ is set to kick off on August 12, with dates across the US until October.