TXT unveil teaser, release schedule for ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’

TXT have unveiled new teasers for their upcoming mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, along with a release schedule for the project.

Today (April 19) at Midnight KST, the group’s label Big Hit Music uploaded a 13-second concept concept teaser for TXT’s forthcoming fourth mini-album, titled ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’.

The new visual contains a clip of a single rose on fire, accompanied by ominous background music, before it begins to glitch out while occasionally switching to negative colour. The highly anticipated record is due out on May 9 at 6pm KST.

The boyband have also unveiled the mini-album’s release schedule, which dates all the important drops between now and the record’s arrival. The tracklist is due out on May 1 at 12am KST, while various music video teasers will be released from May 6 to May 8.

TXT had previously introduced their refreshed logo through a special clip in light of their forthcoming comeback. It features a dynamic animation of the logo adopted for TXT’s last album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which then morphs into a rougher-looking version in red and black.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will arrive approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

Since then, the members of TXT have released several collaborations and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun lent their vocals to American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In the same month, Hueningkai released a cover of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne’s early-2000s hit ‘Sk8er Boi’, shortly after Lavigne responded to a tweet by the idol, where he referenced the track.

Lavigne has since shared his rendition of her song on Twitter, where she praised it as “amazing”. Hueningkai’s version of ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest cover song he has released on the official TXT YouTube channel.