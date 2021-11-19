TXT praise ex-Big Hit Music producer Adora: “Her voice needs to be heard more”

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) have praised former Big Hit Music producer turned soloist Adora in light of her solo debut.

Two members of TXT, Soobin and Beomgyu, had hosted a V Live session yesterday (November 18), where they both listened to Adora’s debut single ‘Make U Dance’. The song, which dropped earlier this month, is the former Big Hit Music producer’s debut solo single.

Notably, Adora had worked with TXT on a number of their song while she was an in-house producer with Big Hit Music. She had been credited on several songs from the boyband, including ‘Blue Hour’, ‘Our Summer’ and ‘Maze In The Mirror’, among others.

“She was a fantastic producer,” said Soobin, as translated slated by Koreaboo. Beomgyu agreed, adding: “Personally though, I’ve always thought her voice needs to be heard more. Like, more people have to hear her stuff.”

The pair then began recalling times where they would receive demo versions of their songs with Adora’s voice on them. “And listening to those, I’d literally think, ‘This has to be released like this,'” reminisced Soobin.

Beomgyu added the sample version of the songs would sound “like it’s done”. He recounted the thoughts he had when listening to her vocals on their songs: “It’s her song. It’s already perfect. It needs to be released as is!”

Aside from TXT, Adora had worked with other Big Hit Music and HYBE acts, such as BTS and the now-disbanded Source Music group GFRIEND. Keen-eared fans have even noticed her vocals in the background of many of the former’s songs such as ‘134340’ and ‘Home’.