TXT to feature on Salem Ilese’s new single ‘PS5’ with Alan Walker

Several members of Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will appear on American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s upcoming single.

Earlier today (February 22), the ‘Mad At Disney’ singer took to social media to announce that TXT members Taehyun and Yeonjun, along with DJ and producer Alan Walker, would be joining her on her single ‘PS5’. The song, which will drop at midnight on tomorrow (February 23) at local time, will be part of the singer’s new EP ‘Unsponsored Content’, which arrives this Friday (February 25).

HI PUPS its finally time !! PS5 with @TXT_bighit and @IAmAlanWalker is coming wednesday, and the whole unsponsored content EP on friday 🙂 i’m SO STOKED for u to hear it 🐶💖https://t.co/IqgC5VerFK pic.twitter.com/qEkHyA6Ww0 — salem ilese (@salemilese) February 21, 2022

Advertisement

In addition to the announcement, Ilese also shared an “open verse” challenge for ‘PS5’ on TikTok, encouraging fans to duet the video with their own verse. TXT have since responded to the challenge, with member Taehyun presumably singing some of the boyband’s parts from the upcoming single.

Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from their sophomore studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. Aside from ‘Anti-Romantic’ and her own 2020 track ‘Mad At Disney’, Ilese has penned several other TikTok viral songs like Bella Poarch’s ‘Build a Bitch’.

In other TXT news, vocalist Hueningkai recently released a cover of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne’s early-2000s hit ‘Sk8er Boi’, shortly after Lavigne recently responded to a tweet by the idol, where he referenced the track.

Lavigne has since shared his rendition of her song on Twitter, where she praised it as “amazing”. Hueningkai’s version of ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest cover song he has released on the official TXT YouTube channel.