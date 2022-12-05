Tomorrow X Together tease new mini-album with ‘Peter Pan’-inspired trailer for ‘The Name Chapter’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) have released a stunning concept trailer for their new slate of releases under the banner ‘The Name Chapter’.

On December 3 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer introducing their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter’, which will arrive sometime in January 2023. In the new visual, TXT perform a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland – from J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan – through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.

The cinematic clip ends with the group sitting in a bedroom in a house that ascends into the sky. Opening the door, member Huening Kai looks back at his bandmates, before leaping into the clouds.

HYBE first announced plans for TXT’s comeback at its annual briefing in early November, during which it shared that the group would release a mini-album in January 2023. Its title was later revealed as ‘The Name Chapter’ at the end of the group’s performance at the Melon Music Awards on November 26.

The upcoming record marks the beginning of a new series by the boyband, following their previous ‘The Dream Chapter’ and ‘The Chaos Chapter’ releases. Their May 2022 mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ served as an interlude between the latter and their upcoming ‘The Name Chapter’.

In a five-star review of ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that the record “continues to position Tomorrow X Together as voices for their generation (and beyond) with songs that are both sublime in quality and evocative reflections of life’s ups and downs”.