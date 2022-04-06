TXT gearing up to release new music next month

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) are reportedly getting ready to release new music later this year.

Earlier today, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that the quintet are currently working on new music, which is said to be slated for release sometime in May. Big Hit Music, TXT’s management agency, later confirmed the news through a statement published in Newsen.

“TXT are preparing to make a comeback in early May,” Big Hit Music said, as translated by Soompi. A definite release date and other details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

TXT’s upcoming music project comes nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. ‘Fight Or Escape’ featured the single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, an “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ and a new song called ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’.

Since then, the members of TXT have released several collaborations and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun lent their vocals to American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In the same month, Hueningkai released a cover of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne’s early-2000s hit ‘Sk8er Boi’, shortly after Lavigne responded to a tweet by the idol, where he referenced the track.

Lavigne has since shared his rendition of her song on Twitter, where she praised it as “amazing”. Hueningkai’s version of ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest cover song he has released on the official TXT YouTube channel.