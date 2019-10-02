TXT announce first full-length album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’

Tomorrow X Together gear up for their debut full-length

Later this month, rookie K-pop boyband TXT – aka Tomorrow X Together – will release ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’, their first full-length album.

On Tuesday (October 1), their label Big Hit Entertainment revealed via a sparkling YouTube teaser that the record will drop October 21. The news came shortly after the boyband posted a dance cover of labelmate (and BTS member) J-Hope’s new song, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring Latin pop singer Becky G. Watch the colorful teaser clip below.

TXT made their much-anticipated debut earlier this year with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’, which featured singles such as ‘Crown’ and ‘Cat & Dog’. The project went on to top the South Korean Gaon albums chart and peaked at #140 on the Billboard 200.

TXT are Big Hit Entertainment’s first boyband since the South Korean company launched the careers of international sensations BTS back in 2013. The five-member outfit consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

Meanwhile, BTS recently returned from an “extended period of rest” that began in August. During their break, Big Hit unveiled several upcoming BTS-related releases, such as a new mobile game and a television drama, based on “the BTS Universe”. No release date for the mobile game has been announced, but the television series is expected to arrive in the second half of 2020.