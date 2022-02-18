TXT member Yeonjun tests positive for COVID-19

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Yeonjun has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his agency Big Hit Music.

Big Hit Music confirmed in a statement posted to the group’s Weverse page yesterday (February 17) that the idol had begun experiencing symptoms on February 12. At the time, he did take a PCR test, which had come back negative, but the idol proceeded to enter self-isolation, away from the remaining members of TXT as a precaution thereafter.

However, he has since tested positive on his second PCR test dated February 16, which he was taken after he started to develop more mild symptoms. “Yeonjun completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” wrote Big Hit Music, as translated by Soompi.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” the music label added.

Following Yeonjun’s diagnosis, Big Hit Music also explained that his four bandmates have so far tested negative for COVID-19. “None of the TXT members other than Yeonjun are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the self-tests they took today,” it said.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Yeonjun in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” Big Hit Music concluded.

After the statement was published, fans on Weverse had begun flooding the page with messages of encouragement and concern for the musician, who has since begun responding to fans with updates and assurances on his current condition.

Since the news broke, Yeonjun has assured fans though Weverse that he is doing okay despite testing positive. “I’m stronger [than the virus],” he said, per Koreaboo. “Dumb COVID! I might have gotten infected, but the virus got nothing on me”

