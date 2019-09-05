Ty Dolla $ign and YG announce joint UK tour

Get involved.

Ty Dolla $ign and YG have announced plans to team up for their co-headline Go Brazy UK tour.

The two rappers will join together for two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Ritz on December 2 and 3 respectively, after touring across Europe.

Tickets will go on sale from September 9 at 9AM and you can buy them here.

Most recently, Ty collaborated on ‘Hot Girl Summer’ with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, and his last album came in 2018’s ‘MIH-TY’.

He also recently joined forces with Skrillex and Boys Noize for the new song ‘Midnight Hour’.

The song, which transitions from smooth R&B to up-tempo EDM, is Skrillex and Ty’s third collaboration this year, following the tracks ‘two nights part ii’ and ‘Malokera’. Last year the pair teamed up for ‘So Am I’ off Ty’s – who is also a frequent Kanye West collaborator – second studio album ‘Beach House 3’.

In August, Ty Dolla $ign performed a moving tribute to his late friend and rapper, Mac Miller.