Ty Dolla $ign announces new song featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Skrillex and Serpentwithfeet

Ty Dolla $ign has announced a star-studded collaborative single entitled ‘Ego Death’, featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet.

The announcement was teased over the past few days on Ty Dolla $ign’s social media pages, featuring animated interpretations of the guest artists fading into focus on each post. You can pre-save the upcoming song from this link.

The song is set to drop today (July 1) at 5pm BST, arriving a day after Kanye West’s new single, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, featuring Travis Scott. The cut is taken from West’s forthcoming album, ‘God’s Country’.

Ty Dolla $ign’s last full-length release was 2017’s ‘Beach House 3’, with a deluxe edition arriving a year after. Since then, the artist/producer has collaborated with a swathe of artists, including J. Cole, Lykke Li, James Arthur and more.

Ty Dolla $ign also featured on Thundercat‘s latest album, ‘It Is What It Is’, paying tribute to the late Mac Miller on ‘Fair Chance’.

Earlier in May, Ty Dolla $ign collaborated with R&B singer Mahalia on multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier’s DIY-styled track, ‘All I Need’. The track premiered in late May on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

