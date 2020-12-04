Ty Dolla $ign declares Eminem “the greatest rapper of all time”

Ty Dolla $ign has hailed Eminem “the greatest rapper of all time”.

The LA musician declared Slim Shady the GOAT while making his bid for a collaboration.

“I have not done a song with Eminem yet,” Ty Dolla told Hot Freestyle on Wednesday (December 2). “Which I would love to. He’s the GOAT for sure.

“I always said like the only rapper that I think is better than Eminem is Slim Shady. So yeah it will happen for sure. What up, Em? Holla at me,” the ‘Or Nah’ singer said.

As HipHopDX points out, a collaboration might not just be a pipe dream since Ty Dolla and the late Nate Dogg – whom Eminem collaborated with multiple times in the 2000s – have worked together before.

And another frequent Eminem collaborator, Snoop Dogg, said recently that Ty Dolla is a reincarnation of Nate Dogg.

Ty Dolla said he was “honoured” by Snoop’s comparison. “I feel blessed, I feel honoured,” he told Power 106 FM in October. “I feel like Nate Dogg was carrying a huge torch and he passed it down. I just talked to my other homie that told me that he talked to Snoop on his birthday, and Snoop said that. Snoop said I’m the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. When I heard that, I was like alright, Snoop saying it? That means everything, man. Like I said, it’s an honour.”

In other news, Ty Dolla $ign teased recently that he and Post Malone could be set to release a full collaborative album.