Ty Dolla $ign spoofs reality dating shows in ‘Nothing Like Your Exes’ video

Ty Dolla $ign has given his spin on reality dating shows in the new music video for ‘Nothing Like Your Exes’, taken from the artist’s latest album, ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’.

In the video we see a group of potential suitors arrive at a mansion to contend for the affections of Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, a former winner of VH1 series Flavor of Love. Flavor Flav himself also makes a cameo.

As the men try wining over Alexander with romantic gestures, shots of Ty rapping in a black suit and holding a rose are interspersed throughout.

The track is lifted from Ty’s third studio album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’, which dropped last Friday October 23. The rapper had only announced the LP’s release via social media one week ahead of it dropping.

As well as ‘Nothing Like Your Exes’, the new LP features Post Malone collaboration ‘Spicy’ along with ‘By Yourself’ featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard.

Upon announcing the album earlier this month, Ty revealed a plethora of guest artists and collaborators would feature, including Roddy Ricch, Big Sean, Kid Cudi and Thundercat among others.

In a four-star review of ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’, NME called the album “a victory lap for a hugely influential artist”, declaring it “the sound of an artist embracing the worldview he has helped to curate”.