NPR has shared Ty Dolla $ign‘s Tiny Desk Concert (from home) set, featuring Skrillex on decks and singer Ant Clemons.

The multi-instrumentalist, who released his third album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ this month, delivers an energetic and fun-filled set over 15 minutes. The LA artist performs a medley of six songs including new songs ‘Tempations’ and ‘Ego Death’ as well as old hits ‘Something New’ and ‘Or Nah’.

Skrillex, who features on the record’s lead single, ‘Ego Death’, alongside Kanye West and FKA Twigs, joins Ty, Ant Clemonts and Ty’s usual crew for the set. Watch it below.

In a four-star review of Ty’s latest album, which is a celebration of Ty’s ability to gel with anyone he gets in the studio with, NME‘s Nicolas-Tyrell Scott summarised: “Is ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ perfect? Not by any means – there’s sure to be filler across 25-tracks. However, when Ty is at his best, he soars vocally and continues to prove that he is both a hook and melody juggernaut.

“The album is a little scattershot, the self-referential premise interrupted by musical interludes from the likes of Burna Boy and Brooklyn experimentalist Serpentwithfeet. Overall, though, it’s a victory lap for Ty Dolla $ign’s quietly influential career to date, the sound of an artist embracing the worldview he has helped to curate.”

Some of the other collaborators on Ty’s third studio album are Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Jhené Aiko, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, and Gunna.

In other news, Ty said recently that he is “honoured” to have been labelled “the new Nate Dogg” by Snoop Dogg.