Listen to Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone’s new collaboration ‘Spicy’

Ty Dolla $ign has shared his new Post Malone collaboration — you can listen to ‘Spicy’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the former’s forthcoming new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’, which is out tomorrow (October 23).

Ty Dolla $ign dropped ‘Spicy’ last night (October 21), which sees him teaming up once again with Malone following their 2018 collaboration ‘Psycho’. You can hear ‘Spicy’ below.

“I keep talking about this new album being all about frequencies. I carefully chose each person that’s on this album based on how each song needed that person’s specific frequency. You know, that magic that only that person could bring to the song,” Ty Dolla $ign explained.

“And ‘Spicy’ was no different. This song needed Post’s frequency. Plus, we were overdue for another hit after ‘Psycho’.

“I’m just grateful that he lent his frequency to this song because we DEFINITELY got another one on our hands. Shout out to my brother Posty!”

‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ includes a host of big name guests, including Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, FKA twigs and Skrillex.

You can see the tracklist for the album below.

1. Intro

2. Status

3. Temptations feat. Kid Cudi

4. Serpentwithfeet Interlude

5. Spicy feat. Post Malone

6. Track 6 feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat

7. Freak feat. Quavo

8. Double R feat. Lil Durk

9. Expensive feat. Nicki Minaj

10. Burna Boy Interlude

11. Tyrone 2021 feat. Big Sean

12. It’s Still Free TC

13. Real Life feat. Roddy Ricch and Mustard

14. Nothing Like Your Eyes

15, By Yourself feat. Jhené Aiko and Mustard

16. Universe feat. Kehlani

17. Lift Me Up feat. Future and Young Thug

18. Time Will Tell

19. Dr. Sebi

20. Powder Blue feat. Gunna

21. Everywhere

22. Slow It Down

23. Your Turn feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, and 6LACK

24. Return

25. Ego Death feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex

Ty Dolla $ign recently featured on the debut Netflix season of Song Exploder as the podcast-turned-TV show delved into the making of his song ‘LA’.