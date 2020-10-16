Ty Dolla $ign shares new song ‘By Yourself’ featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard

Ty Dolla $ign has shared a new song titled ‘By Yourself’ that features both Jhené Aiko and Mustard.

The track arrives shortly after the rapper announced his new collaborative album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ would be arriving next week on October 23. Stream the new single below:

When announcing the project earlier this week, Ty said he’d been “blessed with the gift of collaborating” throughout his career.

“Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” he wrote.

“Many people have said that when you see a song that says, ‘featuring Ty Dolla $ign,’ you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.”

“I decided to name my third studio album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

Indeed, the rapper has featured on a broad range of other artists’ songs, such as SZA‘s ‘Hit Different’ and ‘Body Language’ by Big Sean. He also teamed up with Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet for his single ‘Ego Death’ back in July. The following month, he dropped the single ‘Expensive’ featuring Nicki Minaj.

‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ will be Ty’s third album, following the release of ‘Beach House 3’ back in 2017. In 2018 he linked up with Jeremih for their joint album ‘MihTy’.