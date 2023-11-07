Ty Segall announces new album ‘Three Bells’, shares single ‘My Room’

Ty Segall has announced his new solo album ‘Three Bells’ and shared the latest single, ‘My Room’.

The US garage rock musician’s new album is due out January 26 – available to pre-order/pre-save here – and will include five collaborations with his wife, Denée Segall, along with appearances from members of his Freedom Band.

Alongside the album announcement, the artist has dropped the single ‘My Room’, which opens with a plucky bassline before unfurling into a medley of acoustic instrumentals and screeching electric guitars.

It’s the third preview of ‘Three Bells’ following the ‘Void’ and September single ‘Eggman’.

Listen to ‘My Room’ below.

“I’m excited for this record to exist,” Segall wrote in a social media post on Monday (November 6). “It was made with my friend Cooper Crain at Harmonizer Studios. My lovely wife Denée and I wrote five of the songs together. She also made the album cover.”

“I hope you all enjoy ‘Three Bells’,” he concluded.

The artist’s last single, ‘Eggman’, arrived in September with a video which saw him gorging on a bowl of hard-boiled eggs for an uncomfortably long time.

The guitarist, singer and producer has released a total of 14 solo albums, most recently 2022’s ‘Hello, Hi’. He is also member of the bands Fuzz, the CIA, Broken Bat and GØGGS.

Segall has announced a 20-date North American tour for 2024, kicking off February 20 in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall and wrapping up at Harlow’s in Sacramento on May 11. You can find any remaining tickets here. Ty Segall’s remaining 2023 live dates are: