Ty Segall releases surprise new album ‘Harmonizer’

Ty Segall has released a surprise new album, ‘Harmonizer’ – you can hear the record below.

The LP is the Californian artist’s first since August 2019’s ‘First Taste’, and is set to be released on physical formats in October via Drag City.

Segall co-produced and co-mixed ‘Harmonizer’ with Cooper Crain, while the album was recorded at Segall’s own Harmonizer Studios in Topanga, California.

Segall’s wife Denée Segall contributed vocals, lyrics and album art to the project, while members of The Freedom Band – bassist Mikal Cronin, drummer and percussionist Charles Moothart, guitarist Emmett Kelly and pianist Ben Boye – also feature on ‘Harmonizer’.

“The thing about closed doors is they need opening again, no matter what happens,” a press release accompanying ‘Harmonizer’ explains. “You open them and then you can pass through them. And there’s light on the other side. That’s the essence of ‘Harmonizer’.”

You can hear Ty Segall’s ‘Harmonizer’ below vis Spotify.

Segall is set to take ‘Harmonizer’ on the road in the US next month – you can see his upcoming tour schedule below.

September

5 – Teragram Ballroom, LA

6 – Teragram Ballroom, LA

9 – Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach

11 – Pitchfork Festival, Chicago

13 – Teragram Ballroom, LA

14 – Teragram Ballroom, LA

15 – Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur

16 – Harlow’s, Sacramento

18 – Phoenix Theatre, Petaluma

October

22 – Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta