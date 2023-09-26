Ty Segall shares his love of eggs on new single ‘Eggman’

Ty Segall has shared his new single, ‘Eggman’ – watch the video below.

It is the California garage rock musician’s second new song of 2023, following on from last month’s release of ‘Void’.

The one-take music video, which Segall made with his wife and creative partner Denée Segall, sees him gorging his way through a bowl of hard-boiled eggs for an uncomfortably long time.

The song opens with screeching guitars, which then give way to reveal a ’60s-style psych-pop tune, finally culminating in an ear-splitting, feedback-heavy blowout. “Your mouth’s agape and caked with eggs…You sit and rot your mind with thought,” he sings.

The guitarist, singer and producer has released a total of 14 solo albums, most recently 2022’s ‘Hello, Hi’. In addition to these, he is a member of the bands Fuzz, the CIA, Broken Bat and GØGGS.

Segall, who is backed live by The Freedom Band, made up of regular collaborators Mikal Cronin (bass, backing vocals), Charles Moothart (drums) and Emmett Kelly (guitar, backing vocals), will play a small number of shows in October and November – see full details below.

In addition, Segall has announced a more extensive 20-date North American tour to take place in early 2024. The tour starts on February 20 in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall, wrapping up at Harlow’s in Sacramento on May 11.

You can find tickets for the forthcoming gigs here.

Ty Segall’s remaining 2023 live dates are:

OCTOBER

5 – Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

6 – Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

7 – Deluxe at Old Nation Center, Indianapolis, IN

26 – Levitation, Austin, TX

NOVEMBER

10 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ (solo acoustic)

11 – Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT (solo acoustic)