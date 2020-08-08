Tyga cancels concert after Human Rights Foundation raises concerns

Rapper Tyga has cancelled a planned concert in Belarus after the Human Rights Foundation raised concerns.

Yesterday (August 7), the Foundation published an open letter to Tyga, asking him to cancel his planned performance in Belarus because it could become “an excuse to cancel the opposition’s final electoral rally,” the day before a historic election in the country.

In his letter, the Foundation’s president and founder Thor Halvorssen said the concert would “prevent ordinary Belarusians from showing their support for freedom and democracy” and that it could become “a deliberate attempt to turn attention away from the massive electoral fraud that is already taking place across the country.”

Halvorssen continued: “Tyga has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter Movement. He has urged followers to vote in local elections and take to the streets in protest. His support for Lukashenko’s regime will greatly undermine the activism he has encouraged in the United States, and provide the Belarusian dictator a useful propaganda stunt.

“We hope he will stand on the side of the people of Belarus as opposed to their oppressor. He must decline the invitation to perform for the dictator.”

Now, Tyga and SAINt JHN – who was also set to perform at the event – have both cancelled their appearances.

In a statement, Tyga said: “I was looking forward to playing in Minsk for my fans in Belarus in the spirit of bringing great music to a market I’ve never played before. My performance was not politically motivated and to avoid any conflict with the Belarus elections, I will not be performing on August 8th in Minsk. I hope to be back to play for my fans there at a future date.”

In a video on Instagram, SAINt JHN added: “Right now ain’t the time…This just ain’t it. When things calm down and get a little more quiet.

“…Everyone in Belarus that really fucks with us, thank y’all sincerely. But not today, and not tomorrow. Somewhere a little bit later down the line.”

Last summer, Tyga cancelled a show in Sweden in solidarity with A$AP Rocky, who was being held in a Swedish jail following his arrest.

The rapper said at the time: “I have decided to cancel my show in Sweden this Sunday July 14. I will not be performing. #FREEASAPROCKY”

Meanwhile, Tyga was amongst the first names announced for next year’s EXIT Festival last month. He will appear at the festival alongside the likes of David Guetta, Four Tet and Eric Prydz.