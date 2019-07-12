Rocky's trial isn't scheduled until mid-August

Tyga has cancelled a show in Sweden in solidarity with A$AP Rocky, who is being held in a Swedish jail following his arrest on July 3.

Tyga had been due to perform on Sunday (July 14) at the Port Du Soleil club in Gothenburg, but he announced on Twitter he has axed his concert.

The rapper wrote: “I have decided to cancel my show in Sweden this Sunday July 14. I will not be performing. #FREEASAPROCKY”

A$AP Rocky was arrested on July 3 before his appearance at Swedish festival Smash after claims that the rapper and his entourage assaulted a man.

Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – could be held in prison until he is due to stand trial in mid-August.

Tyler, The Creator had already said he is refusing to play in Sweden, saying: “No more Sweden for me, ever” following Rocky’s detention.

A change.org petition has been set up campaigning for Rocky’s release, which has nearly 550,000 signatures.

The petition alleged Rocky was being held in “inhumane conditions”, causing his local Swedish attorney Henrik Olsson Lilja to respond.

Lilja said: “He has lacked appetite since his arrest, but tries to eat to the best of his ability. He was due to receive a visit from American embassy staff at the start at an early stage when he was arrested, but understood that they were not allowed to enter.”

The attorney added there was “a smell of urine” in Rocky’s cell when he visited.

The arrest has led A$AP Rocky to cancel the remainder of his European festival appearances. He was replaced by J Hus at Wireless in London last weekend.

Other cancelled shows have included concerts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Ukraine and Italy.