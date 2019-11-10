Tyga transports fans back to 1993 with rap remake of ‘La Macarena’

Time to learn the dance moves again

Tyga has released new single ‘Ayy Macarena’, a reworking of Los del Río’s 1993 hit of the same name – listen to it below.

The new single comes after the rapper signed a a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records last month. He released his seventh studio album, ‘Legendary’, earlier this year, featuring the club hits ‘Swish’ and ‘Taste’, featuring Offset.

‘Ayy Macarena’ is a reworking of Los del Río’s Spanish dance song ‘La Macarena’, which landed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1993 and peaked at number two on the UK Singles chart while inspiring a worldwide dance craze.

Listen to ‘Ayy Macarena’ below:

This summer, Tyga cancelled a show in Sweden in solidarity with A$AP Rocky, who was being held in a Swedish jail following his arrest on July 3.

The rapper had been due to perform on Sunday, July 14 at the Port Du Soleil club in Gothenburg, but he announced on Twitter he has axed his concert.

Meanwhile, James Corden joined the stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing in a bid to sell a $22 million mansion in Los Angeles to rapper Tyga.