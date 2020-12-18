Tyla Yaweh enlists Gunna and Wiz Khalifa on new single ‘All The Smoke’

Tyla Yaweh has dropped a new single, ‘All The Smoke’, bringing on Gunna and Wiz Khalifa for the explosive release.

The track – lifted from Yaweh’s forthcoming album ‘RAGER BØY’ – is his third collaborative single in 2020. It marks Yaweh’s second collaboration with Khalifa this year.

Listen to ‘All The Smoke’ below:

The new single marks the end of a productive year for the Los Angeles rapper.

In June, Yaweh achieved his first Billboard 100 hit with ‘Tommy Lee’, a collaboration with Post Malone.

The track, which features the lyrics “Pull up with a drum like I’m Tommy Lee”, was later reworked by its namesake, with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee – having previously said he was going to “smash over” the demo drums – bringing on board Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 to put his spin on the track.

“I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me,” Lee said in an interview with SiriusXM of his involvement. “I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it with them and give it my spin. We had a blast! They are the new rockstars! I love them both!”

Yaweh’s second single of the year was a collaboration with DaBaby, ‘Stuntin’ On You’. It too, received remix earlier this month, this time featuring DDG and Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Way back in January the rapper released a video for the remix of his song ‘High Right Now’, a collaboration with Khalifa and Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong. The original version is taken from Yaweh’s 2019 debut album, ‘Heart Full of Rage’.