Tyla Yaweh has released a video for the remix of his song ‘High Right Now’, which features Wiz Khalifa and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. You can check out the song below.

The alternative version of the lead track off his debut album ‘Heart Full of Rage’ (2019) is paired with a no-frills video in which Yaweh and Khalifa rap in smoke-filled rooms and Armstrong watches on as Yaweh sparks up in a luxury vehicle.

Khalifa interpolates the verse melody from Green Day’s Grammy award-winning 2004 hit ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ during his stint on the remix.

Advertisement

Yaweh explained how the collaboration and samping came about, telling The Fader: ” I’m on tour with Post Malone and end up seeing Billie Joe Armstrong backstage.

“I played him the record and he loved it and said he was gonna clear [the interpolation].We needed up become good friends from there and we all ended up making this iconic stoned circle shot happen!”

The artist also spoke about securing Wiz for the remix. “Getting Wiz on this record was crazy! I told my manager that Wiz was the only n**** I wanted on the record. He was on tour during the time we were making this record; but we stayed in contact and got blessed with the verse.

“I freaked out the day I heard it. Shit was crazy to be working with someone you looked up to for so long.”

Advertisement

Post Malone also makes an appearance in the video. Malone signed Yaweh to his and Dre London’s label London Entertainment in 2018.