Tyler, The Creator announces third London show

After selling out the first two, Tyler has now added another Brixton show.

Tyler, The Creator has announced details of a third London show taking place later this year.

Following the surprise release of his new album ‘IGOR’, the rapper was forced to cancel an impromptu London gig the following weekend after hundreds of fans rushed down to the Bussey Building.

After confirming his return to the capital last week with two shows at the O2 Academy Brixton from September 16-17, due to demand he has now added another show.

Update: All three shows have now sold out.

The shows were seemingly teased over last weekend with the word ‘IGOR’ appearing on the billing at Brixton Academy.

“I was gonna do something special but you guys got too rowdy,” said Tyler at the weekend via his friend and collaborator Jasper Dolphin. “Go home…don’t be in the streets, it’s not safe – I’m going to come back to London at some point.”

Southwark Police also shared a statement on Twitter: “A music event scheduled to take place at Bussey Building, Rye Lane, SE15 on Saturday, 18 May, was cancelled by the venue due to overcrowding issues.”

They added: “No crimes, reported injuries or arrests. Police are in the area to help ensure the crowd disperses safely.”

Tyler’s decision to try and play in London is notable; he was banned from visiting the UK in 2015. A series of shows were cancelled at the time and he tweeted that he had been banned for “three to five years” because of lyrics he’d penned back in 2009.