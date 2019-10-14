Tyler, The Creator: Eminem “picks some of the worst beats ever”

Ouch

Tyler, The Creator has claimed that Eminem “picks some of the worst beats ever” on a new podcast – listen below.

Speaking on Rick Rubin’s ‘Broken Record’ podcast, Rubin asked Tyler if there were any rappers he listened to specifically for their lyrics.

Tyler noted Eminem, but then soon after took a dig. “He picks some of the worst beats ever,” he said. The rapper/producer then went on to praise Jay-Z instead, saying: “He knows how to rap on a beat. He knows how to hear a beat and say, ‘I shouldn’t yell on this. Or I should rap like this on it.'”

In the 45-minute discussion Tyler also opened up about songs from his new album, ‘IGOR’, as well as his love for melody over lyrics.

He added: “I love chords, and there are songs that I have that are horrible lyrically. Like really bad, but I just like the notes in the background…sound is way more important for me, personally.”

Recently, Tyler revealed his pride at new album IGOR beating DJ Khaled to grab the #1 spot on the US charts.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1 Tyler referenced his chart victory, saying: “No disrespect to Khaled or anyone. But this n***a had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyonce. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro.”

He continued: “Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me, bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether n***as like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this shit like — I’m so proud of myself.”