Tyler, The Creator is finally allowed in to New Zealand

Eight years after he was banned, Tyler is set to headline a festival in NZ

Tyler, The Creator has had his ban from entering New Zealand lifted by the country’s authorities.

Immigration officials in New Zealand have stated that Tyler is “no longer deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest.”

The lifting on the ban means Tyler is now free to headline the Bay Dreams festival next January, when he will play two shows as part of the event. His ban was imposed in 2012.

It follows the UK lifting its own ban on Tyler, The Creator entering these shores. The four-year ban ended in May. Tyler’s ban had been imposed when Theresa May was Home Secretary. When May was made Prime Minister in 2016, Tyler said: “Y’all are fucking up over there” about her appointment.

Tyler, The Creator had actually been banned twice from entering New Zealand by the country’s officials. His collective Odd Future had been banned from playing the Big Day Out festival in 2012 due to their lyrical content, despite being allowed to play a separate headline show.

In 2014, Odd Future were due to have appeared at Rapture Festival. They were banned on that occasion as they were deemed “a potential threat to public order.” On his song 2014 song ‘Smuckers’, Tyler said: “I got banned from New Zealand, whitey called me a demon and a terrorist/God damn it, I couldn’t believe it.”

Tyler, The Creator’s recent album ‘IGOR’ reached No 1 in the US in July. He told Beats 1: “No disrespect to Khaled or anyone. But this n***a had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Cardi B, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Beyoncé, Jay, everyone who sells billions of records. The fact I beat Khaled with this, that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now, was fucking crazy.”