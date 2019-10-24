Get your Halloween costume sorted now

Tyler, The Creator is releasing an ‘IGOR’ themed Halloween costume based on his iconic look for his latest album release.

The official IGOR costume was released today via the Golf Wang website and you can order it here. Tyler himself posted an image of the new costume on Twitter today.

You can see the costume below.

Back in July, Tyler revealed his pride at new album IGOR beating DJ Khaled to grab the number 1 spot on the US charts.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Tyler referenced his chart victory, saying: “No disrespect to Khaled or anyone. But this n***a had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyonce. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro.”

“Are you serious?” he continued. “Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me, bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether n***as like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this shit like — I’m so proud of myself.”