The rapper also praises Billie Eilish in a new interview with Zane Lowe

Tyler, The Creator has revealed his pride at new album IGOR beating DJ Khaled to grab the #1 spot on the US charts.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Tyler referenced his chart victory, saying: “No disrespect to Khaled or anyone. But this n***a had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyonce. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro.

“Are you serious?” he continued. “Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me, bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether n***as like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this shit like — I’m so proud of myself.”

Tyler also spoke of his love for Billie Eilish in the interview. “That bitch is big. That n**** came from nowhere,” Tyler told Zane. “I think [her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] is sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing.

“I wanna work with her. I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I still just wanna see what we could [do together].”

Tyler recently gave his support to the incarcerated A$AP Rocky, declaring “no more Sweden for me, ever” after the rapper was arrested in the country’s capital Stockholm earlier this month.