Tyler, The Creator’s ‘EARFQUAKE’ was originally written for Justin Bieber and Rihanna

Can you imagine it any other way?

Tyler, The Creator has revealed that his recent single, ‘EARFQUAKE’, was originally written for Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

Last week (May 17), Tyler, The Creator, released his sixth album, ‘IGOR’. Featuring new single ‘EARFQUAKE’, the rapper-turned-singer’s latest project is projected to sell somewhere in the region of 145,000-170,000 album equivalent units by the end of the week, which would make it the number one record on the Billboard chart.

‘EARFQUAKE’, which features vocals from Charlie Wilson and ad-libs from Playboi Carti, has become quite the fan favourite, with Tyler’s blonde wig and blue suit combination, as displayed in the song’s video, also proving to be iconic amongst fans.

According to Hypebeast, things could have been so different for the song had Tyler had his way initially.

During a performance at a small Apple Music-broadcasted show in L.A. last night, Tyler revealed to the crowd that he’d originally written ‘EARFQUAKE’ with Justin Bieber in mind. He also claimed that he had offered the song to Rihanna. Both pop stars are apparently said to have rejected it, according to the ODD Future rapper.

During the same show, Tyler also reportedly talked about recording ‘RUNNING OUT OF TIME’ in a session with A$AP Ferg and travelling to Italy with Frank Ocean.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has announced details of two London shows taking place later this year.

The news comes after the rapper was forced to cancel an impromptu London gig at the weekend after hundreds of fans rushed down to the Bussey Building.