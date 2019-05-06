Tyler, the Creator announces his new album ‘IGOR’, out next week

It follows two snippets of new music

Tyler, the Creator has announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Flower Boy‘, with new album ‘IGOR’ due next Friday (May 17). He has also shared the record’s artwork.

The rapper previewed new music last week with a pair of clips titled ‘IGOR’S THEME’ and ‘WHATSGOOD’, his first new music since an EP of tracks tying in with the reboot of The Grinch.

Now, Tyler has confirmed the release of a new album after Tweeting two pieces of artwork. The second is by the artist Lewis Rossignol, while the other states “All songs written, produced and arranged by Tyler Okonma”.

As well as his Grinch soundtrack, Tyler released a number of standalone tracks throughout last year, including ‘Okra‘ which appeared in March, ‘Rose Tinted Cheeks‘ in April, and ‘435‘ in May.

In October, he also dropped an instrumental version of his 2015 album ‘Cherry Bomb’, having released several of the instrumentals previously during a series of YouTube uploads, although the songs were posted under different names.

‘IGOR’ will be the first full studio album from the former Odd Future figurehead since 2017’s acclaimed ‘Flower Boy’. In a four star review NME heralded it as his “best album yet”.

“There remains a sense that he could go even further in refining his wild invention, but he’s on an upward trajectory, getting ever closer to fully realising his potential.”