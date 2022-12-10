Tyler Green, rapper with Triple01s, has died aged 22 of bone cancer

Triple01s rapper Tyler Green, who went by the stage name Trigga, has died aged 22 from bone cancer.

The member of the Glasgow drill group was praised as “a fighter like no other” in tributes following the news of his death.

Announcing the news, Triple01s wrote on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tyler passed peacefully with his closest loved ones by his side at 2:20am this morning. Surely, we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return.

“A kid who touched every life he encountered in his journey through life, putting himself last before everyone he loved. It is indescribable to put into words the character he truly was. A fighter like no other.

“Even through his toughest battle yet he showed us all his willingness to win and fight like he did throughout his life.”

In a separate tweet, they revealed that Green was working on new material with the band while undergoing chemotherapy, sharing a video of him rapping in hospital and writing: “Through all of life’s trials and tribulations we never give up on the goal and our passion!

“Can’t wait for you all to hear what we have been creating (Trigga on chemotherapy in the process of creating the track ‘ATTENTION’).”

Others to pay tribute to Green included the official Twitter account of Rangers Football Club, who wrote: “RIP Tyler. The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Tyler’s family and friends.”

Green was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, undergoing an amputation in May 2021. Throughout his treatment, Triple01s kept fans updated on his condition, and yesterday (December 9) wrote: “We ask to have Tyler in your thoughts and prayers today as he has checked in to hospital to continue his fight under supervision of doctors with his family and close friends by his side.”