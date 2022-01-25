NewsMusic News

Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion lead Parklife 2022 line-up

The Manchester festival will return in June

By Sam Moore
parklife
N.E.R.D. perform at Parklife, 2018 (Picture: Press)

Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion are among the leading names on the line-up for Parklife 2022.

The Heaton Park, Manchester festival returned last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition.

Parklife 2022 will take place from June 11-12 this year, with the festival confirming its full line-up this morning (January 25).

As well as Tyler, 50 Cent and Megan, the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress will also perform.

parklife 2022
Parklife 2022 line-up poster (Picture: Press)

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, India Jordan, Four Tet, Jessie Ware, Enny, Nina Kraviz, Mahalia, Carl Cox and Tems are also on the packed bill for Parklife 2022. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra will also be broadcasting from the festival.

While registration for pre-sale tickets to Parklife 2022 has already closed – and those who have registered can access the pre-sale tomorrow (January 26) at 10am – any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Thursday (January 27) from here.

In other UK festival news, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music and camping festival is set to launch later this year.

A statement from Flesh Queer Festival, which will run from May 28-29 at Springfield Farm in St Albans, says: “The festival addresses long-term issues in festival programming, which is dominated by cis-male straight artists, breaking the cycle and allowing emerging and underrepresented talent to break through on a worldwide platform.”

