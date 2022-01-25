Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion lead Parklife 2022 line-up

Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion are among the leading names on the line-up for Parklife 2022.

The Heaton Park, Manchester festival returned last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

Parklife 2022 will take place from June 11-12 this year, with the festival confirming its full line-up this morning (January 25).

Advertisement

As well as Tyler, 50 Cent and Megan, the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress will also perform.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, India Jordan, Four Tet, Jessie Ware, Enny, Nina Kraviz, Mahalia, Carl Cox and Tems are also on the packed bill for Parklife 2022. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra will also be broadcasting from the festival.

While registration for pre-sale tickets to Parklife 2022 has already closed – and those who have registered can access the pre-sale tomorrow (January 26) at 10am – any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Thursday (January 27) from here.

In other UK festival news, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music and camping festival is set to launch later this year.

Advertisement

A statement from Flesh Queer Festival, which will run from May 28-29 at Springfield Farm in St Albans, says: “The festival addresses long-term issues in festival programming, which is dominated by cis-male straight artists, breaking the cycle and allowing emerging and underrepresented talent to break through on a worldwide platform.”