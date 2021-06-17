Tyler, The Creator announces new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, The Creator has announced full details of his new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, which is due to be released next week.

Tyler shared the new album’s artwork on Twitter, along with the release date of June 25. He then shared a link to the album’s official website, with the album available for pre-order across a variety of formats.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: JUNE 25TH pic.twitter.com/2FkiNkLJl5 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 17, 2021

Advertisement

The tracklisting is yet to be revealed for the new album, which was preceded by the single and video ‘Lumberjack’ yesterday (June 16).

Fans have long been expecting the follow-up to 2019’s ‘IGOR’ to be imminent.

Firstly, new billboards featuring the words “Call Me If You Get Lost” and a phone number began popping up in various locations, prompting fan speculation that the rapper was about to kick off his new album rollout. Then, a promo video called ‘SIDE STREET’ was shared, which also featured the same tagline: “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

A snippet of a new song was then shared with fans who called a Tyler-related hotline.

His most recent full-length album, ‘IGOR’, came out in 2019. A four-star NME review of the album said: “Love may not often see eye-to-eye with Tyler, but he’ll always have the loving embrace of music to draw comfort from.

Advertisement

“‘IGOR’ sees the 28-year-old expressing his flourishing musicianship, showcasing his strength as a songwriter with a keen eye for detail.”

In March, Tyler released a new song titled ‘Tell Me How’, after it was featured in an advertisement for Coca-Cola the previous month. Earlier in the year, he featured on the Brent Faiyaz track ‘Gravity’.