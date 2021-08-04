Tyler, the Creator announces North American tour, joined by Vince Staples and Kali Uchis

Tyler, the Creator has announced a North American tour for spring next year, in support of his latest album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.
The massive 34-stop tour, taking place between February and April, will see the rapper joined by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 6) from 10am local time.
- READ MORE: Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ review: a love letter to the genre that made him
News of the North American tour follows Tyler’s headlining set at Lollapalooza last weekend, a performance at the BET Awards and a trio of one-off shows in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City.
NME gave ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ a four-star review upon its release in June, describing it as a “kaleidoscopic record that reaffirms his greatness”.
“The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”
Tyler, the Creator’s 2022 North American tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
Thursday 10 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena
Friday 11 – Phoenix, Footprint Center
Saturday 12 – Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena
Monday 14 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center
Wednesday 16 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Friday 18 – St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena
Saturday 19 – Kansas City, Cable Dahmer Arena
Sunday 20 – Minneapolis, Target Center
Tuesday 22 – Chicago, United Center
Thursday 24 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Sunday 27 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center
Monday 28 – Little Caesars Arena
MARCH
Thursday 3 – Worcester, DCU Center
Friday 4 – Norfolk, Chartway ARena
Sunday 6 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Monday 7 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Wednesday 9 – Montreal, Place Bell
Friday 11 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Saturday 12 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
Sunday 13 – New York, Madison Square Garden
Wednesday 16 – Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum
Friday 18 – Orlando, Amway Center
Saturday 19 – Tampa, Yuengling Center
Sunday 20 – Miami, FTX Arena
Wednesday 23 – Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum
Friday 25 – Duluth, Gas South Arena
Sunday 27 – Houston, Toyota Center
Tuesday 29 – Denver, Ball Arena
Thursday 31 – Los Angeles, Staples Center
APRIL
Friday 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
Saturday 2 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
Monday 4 – Portland, Moda Center
Thursday 7 – Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum
Friday 8 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena