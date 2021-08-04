Tyler, the Creator announces North American tour, joined by Vince Staples and Kali Uchis

Tyler, the Creator has announced a North American tour for spring next year, in support of his latest album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.

The massive 34-stop tour, taking place between February and April, will see the rapper joined by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 6) from 10am local time.

News of the North American tour follows Tyler’s headlining set at Lollapalooza last weekend, a performance at the BET Awards and a trio of one-off shows in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City.

NME gave ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ a four-star review upon its release in June, describing it as a “kaleidoscopic record that reaffirms his greatness”.

“The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”

Tyler, the Creator’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 10 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena

Friday 11 – Phoenix, Footprint Center

Saturday 12 – Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena

Monday 14 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center

Wednesday 16 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Friday 18 – St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena

Saturday 19 – Kansas City, Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday 20 – Minneapolis, Target Center

Tuesday 22 – Chicago, United Center

Thursday 24 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Sunday 27 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

Monday 28 – Little Caesars Arena

MARCH

Thursday 3 – Worcester, DCU Center

Friday 4 – Norfolk, Chartway ARena

Sunday 6 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Monday 7 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Wednesday 9 – Montreal, Place Bell

Friday 11 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Saturday 12 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

Sunday 13 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday 16 – Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum

Friday 18 – Orlando, Amway Center

Saturday 19 – Tampa, Yuengling Center

Sunday 20 – Miami, FTX Arena

Wednesday 23 – Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum

Friday 25 – Duluth, Gas South Arena

Sunday 27 – Houston, Toyota Center

Tuesday 29 – Denver, Ball Arena

Thursday 31 – Los Angeles, Staples Center

APRIL

Friday 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

Saturday 2 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Monday 4 – Portland, Moda Center

Thursday 7 – Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum

Friday 8 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena