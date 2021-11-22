Tyler, The Creator brings ‘MASSA’ to the American Music Awards 2021

Tyler, The Creator performed at the American Music Awards for the first time tonight (November 21) at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

The rapper joined the likes of BTS and Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, and Silk Sonic in taking to the stage at the annual awards show.

The artist brought ‘MASSA’, which featured on his 2020 album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, to the AMAs stage for his debut appearance.

As the song started, the star stood in front of a teal door wearing shorts, a puffer jacket and a fur hat. As the camera panned out, the set was revealed to be a snow-covered house surrounded by wintry trees. At the end of his performance, a bike drove onto the stage and drove Tyler out of view. Watch footage of Tyler, The Creator’s AMAs 2021 performance below now.

Tyler the Creator performs “MASSA” at the 2021 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/x65B1psB2l — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 22, 2021

Some winners from the AMAs 2021 were announced on TikTok earlier today, before the main event kicked off in LA. Among the first winners were Taylor Swift for Favourite Female Pop Artist and The Weeknd for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

Going into the ceremony, Doja Cat had the most trophies this year, winning Favourite Female R&B Artist, Favourite R&B Album for ‘Planet Her’ and Collaboration Of The Year for her team-up with SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’.

Meanwhile, Tyler teamed up with Snoh Aalegra earlier this year on two tracks from the Swedish artist’s third album, ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’. Last month, a video was released for one of those collaborations, ‘Neon Peach’, which saw Tyler and Aalegra being studied in a science lab, appearing in virtual petri dishes.