Grammy winner Tyler, the Creator calls out person who told him he’d never win a Grammy

"YES I'M PETTY AS FUCK"

Sam Moore
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator (Picture: Getty)

Hours after winning his first ever Grammy, Tyler, the Creator gleefully called out a Twitter user who told him back in 2011 that he’d never win a Grammy.

The LA musician won Best Rap Album for his 2019 LP ‘IGOR’ during last night’s ceremony, fulfilling his career-long ambition to win a Grammy.

Posting on Twitter after winning the Grammy, Tyler pulled up a tweet which was sent to him back in August 2011 by Twitter user Mark Anthony (@iLLiPin0) which said “don’t b [sic] too excited. u won’t get [a Grammy].”

“I favourited this 9 years ago just for the moment to tell you I got one,” Tyler triumphantly wrote in response to Anthony’s tweet.

“Yes I’m petty as fuck, good day Mark,” he added.

After doubling down by writing in response that he’d “never heard 1 song from this so called best rap album,” Anthony eventually sent his “congrats” to Tyler.

On the title track of his debut solo mixtape ‘Bastard’, which came out in December 2009, Tyler rapped: “My goal in life is a Grammy, hopefully mom’ll attend the ceremony with all my homies“.

Upon winning his Grammy last night, Tyler was joined on stage by both his mum and friend and collaborator Jasper — watch the heart-warming clip below.

Tyler was among the stand-out performers at last night’s ceremony, during which he performed a mix of ‘Earfquake’ and ‘New Magic Wand’ from ‘IGOR’.

