Tyler, The Creator debuts three new ‘The Estate Sale’ songs at LA show

Tyler, The Creator performed three new songs from the deluxe version of his sixth album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost‘ at a pop-up show in Los Angeles.

The rapper took to Twitter to announce that he would perform on April 26 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. The intimate show which he said would be “just me and a mic nothing special” instantly sold out.

The show’s set included the live debut of ‘Dogtooth’ and ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ from the new deluxe version of the record, titled ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ – featuring tracks that originally didn’t make the cut of the record. He also brought out his good friend and fellow rapper Vince Staples for their new collaboration ‘Stuntman’.

just me and a mic nothing special. los angeles. https://t.co/eHUtZkG0GL pic.twitter.com/WcT9MTVPGr — T (@tylerthecreator) April 26, 2023

Tyler, The Creator performs 'Dogtooth' for the first time.pic.twitter.com/2Z9ZKRcGyv — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 27, 2023

Tyler, The Creator and Vince Staples perform 'Stuntman' for the first time.pic.twitter.com/YrfVqKx3tq — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 27, 2023

“I’m gonna do this random song that no one in here has heard.” Tyler, The Creator with a special performance of the rare leak “Penny” during an intimate show at The El Rey in LA. pic.twitter.com/FHJWxLi7s5 — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) April 27, 2023

He also played ‘Penny’, a track that had been previously leaked on TikTok. “One of the first songs I did on Christmas of 2019 for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ was this record called ‘Penny’,” he shared. “This is my bodyguard’s favourite song, so I’m going to do this random song that no-one here has heard, just for him.”

During the show, Tyler explained why it’s hard to keep unreleased music to himself. The rapper also shared that he has a stipulation in his will that nobody can release any of his music posthumously if he dies.

“Some of these are so good I can’t just let them sit on my hard drive. Because I have in my will that if I die, they can’t put no fucking [posthumous] album out. That’s fucking gross, like, half-ass ideas and some random feature on it from some n**** I didn’t fuck with. Like, no,” he told the crowd.

Earlier this month, Tyler the creator was a special guest during Kali Uchis’ Coachella main stage set alongside Omar Apollo and Don Toliver.