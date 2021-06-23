Tyler, The Creator drops a lush new single and video, ‘WUSYANAME’

Tyler, The Creator has shared a retro-tinged new single titled ‘WUSYANAME’.

READ MORE: “I’ll never apologise. They can suck my dick”: Tyler, the Creator’s first UK show since his ban was a defiant, confounding masterwork

‘WUSYANAME’ is a fleeting cut of ‘90s-channeling R&B, with Tyler musing about a mysterious woman he became infatuated with on a road trip wherein he was hunting down brioche.

Advertisement

He raps in the first verse: “Let’s get some bread, fry the egg yolk and drown it in syrup / You pick a spot, I pick a tail number and we can be tourists / Let’s go to Cannes and watch a couple indie movies that you never heard of.”

The song was released alongside a music video that – like the clip for recent single ‘LUMBERJACK’ – was directed by Tyler under his Wolf Haley moniker and features a raw, film-esque aesthetic. It also stars Helena Howard, who appeared in the ‘SIDE STREET’ teaser video released last week.

Check out the ‘WUSYANAME’ video below:

‘WUSYANAME’ follows ‘LUMBERJACK’ as the second single to land from Tyler’s massively hyped sixth album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, which is due out this Friday (June 25) after being announced just last week.

The unveiling followed a lengthy period of cryptic teasers, which began when billboards popped up in various locations with the words “Call Me If You Get Lost” and a phone number emblazoned on them.

Advertisement

Fans who called the number were greeted with a snippet of an unreleased track, on which Tyler can be heard singing: “What’s your number? / I just hope to God you saved my number / Call me when you can”.

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ is the follow-up to Tyler’s 2019 album ‘IGOR’. A four-star NME review of the album said: “Love may not often see eye-to-eye with Tyler, but he’ll always have the loving embrace of music to draw comfort from. ‘IGOR’ sees the 28-year-old expressing his flourishing musicianship, showcasing his strength as a songwriter with a keen eye for detail.”

In March, Tyler released a new song titled ‘Tell Me How’, after it was featured in an advertisement for Coca-Cola the previous month. Earlier in the year, he featured on the Brent Faiyaz track ‘Gravity’.