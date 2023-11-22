Tyler, The Creator is tired of new music always being released on Fridays

Tyler, The Creator has said he’s tired of new music being released on Friday.

The rapper spoke to journalist Narduwar about New Music Friday, suggesting that “we should put music out again on Tuesdays instead of Fridays”

“I know people think because of the weekend they can listen and stuff, and streams go up,” he reasoned. “I think it’s a lot of passive listening at parties, or [when] people get the time to go to the gym, so they’re not really listening.”

Tyler said one advantage to Tuesdays would be that people could listen to music more actively on the way to work or school: “You really have that hour or thirty minutes to really ‘dive in’ and really listen because you know once that’s over you’ve got to get to work.”

In 2015, it was announced that new music would be released globally on Fridays. Previously in the UK, singles were released on Sundays and albums on Mondays. In Europe, albums were released on Fridays, while it was Tuesdays in the US. The move to release everything on Friday was partially made to reduce potential pirating in the gap between international release dates.

The musician also gave his opinion on the midnight release time: “To work on an album for so long, and put so much energy into it, for it to be released at midnight just seems so disrespectful.” In the US, he also pointed out people on one coast were already asleep, and those who live on the other side are getting ready to go to sleep.

In the same interview, Tyler called for more music journalism and less “gossiping”-style interviews from artists. “We need to stop fucking going sneaker shopping or fucking deep-throating hot wings for an hour,” he said. “Talk about your album. Talk about music. Talk about the 15 songs that you guys have spent time to get mixed and mastered and put your heart into and produced and did all these things.

“And then when the album comes out and it sells two copies, everyone’s confused. But it’s like, they don’t want to talk about the music or the album; they’d rather fucking go eat chicken wings and sneaker shopping.”

In other news, the musician hosted the recent edition of his festival Camp Flog Gnaw, even joining Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem on stage for their live debut as ‘The Hillbillies’