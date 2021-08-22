Tyler, The Creator announces tour of Australia and New Zealand for 2022

Tyler, The Creator has today (August 23) announced he’ll be taking ‘Call Me If You Get Lost‘ on the road across Australia and New Zealand next year.

The ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ tour will take place from July 26-August 2. These dates coincide with the festival Splendour In The Grass, which the Flowerboy is set to headline in Byron Bay on Sunday July 24.

Tyler, The Creator will be accompanied by ‘telepatía’ singer Kali Uchis for all four dates across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland. The pair collaborated on ‘After The Storm’ back in 2018, which appeared on Uchis’ debut album ‘Isolation‘.

This marks Tyler, The Creator’s first headline tour of Australia in over eight years.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from August 31 with general public tickets going on sale from September 2. Find more ticketing information here or scroll down for the full list of dates and venues.

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ was released earlier this year in June as Tyler, The Creator’s sixth solo studio album. It was led by two singles: ‘Lumberjack‘ and ‘WUSYANAME‘.

NME gave the body of work a strong four-star review, saying: “the record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”

The review went on to praise him as “a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound”.

Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 22 – Auckland, Spark Arena, NZ

Tuesday 26 – Perth, RAC Arena, AUS

Friday 29 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena, AUS

AUGUST

Tuesday 2 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, AUS