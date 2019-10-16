It's the third interview that Tyler has given to the Canadian music obsessive

Tyler, the Creator has been interviewed by Nardwuar for a third time, with the pair discussing Tyler’s take on the likes of Jaden Smith, Stevie Wonder and Paul Weller — you can watch the interview below.

The ‘IGOR’ artist has previously been interviewed twice by the eccentric Canadian interviewer and music obsessive: back in 2011 Tyler appeared on camera along with a few of the other members of Odd Future, before he met Nardwuar again on his own in 2015.

The pair have met once again for Nardwuar’s long-running series, with this new interview taking place at Neptoon Records in Vancouver, British Columbia. During the discussion, Tyler spoke about touring recently with Jaden (after being gifted a toy from his father’s TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) before picking out a vintage Stevie Wonder record.

Tyler was also full of praise for British music from the 1980s, reserving particular acclaim for Weller’s work with The Style Council. You can watch the Nardwuar interview with Tyler below.

Tyler recently spoke in an interview about his five-year ban from the UK, which elapsed earlier this year.

“Then you get the official thumbs up. It was like: damn, finally, but it was so stupid to have to endure that. I got treated like a terrorist,” he said. “Yeah. I got treated like I was a murderer.”

Earlier this week, Tyler had a dig at Eminem by claiming that the rapper “picks some of the worst beats ever”.