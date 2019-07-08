Tyler, the Creator declares “no more Sweden for me, ever” following A$AP Rocky’s arrest

Rocky was arrested and detained in Stockholm last week following an alleged assault

Tyler, the Creator has voiced his support for the incarcerated A$AP Rocky while also declaring “no more Sweden for me, ever” in apparent solidarity following the latter’s arrest in the country.

Rocky and two of his associates were arrested by Swedish authorities last week following allegations that they assaulted a man, and they are currently being held in Stockholm on pre-trial detention for two weeks.

The rapper’s lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, has insisted that Rocky isn’t a flight risk and that he will show up to a trial if it gets to that stage. “They were attacked and he made use of self-defence,” Lilja added. If convicted, Rocky reportedly faces up to six years in prison.

Tyler, who has toured and collaborated with Rocky in recent years, appeared to show his support for the rapper’s predicament this evening (July 8), writing “Flacko” (one of Rocky’s pseudonyms) three times in one tweet before following that up with “no more Sweden for me, ever”.

Tyler is not scheduled to perform in Sweden on his upcoming tour, which will see him perform three dates in London in support of his recent album ‘IGOR’.

According to reports from Sweden, Rocky’s request for an appeal against his detention was rejected earlier today by the Swedish Supreme Court, and he will remain in custody.

The Harlem rapper’s slated headline slot at Wireless Festival over the weekend was cancelled as a result of his arrest, and J Hus replaced him on the bill.