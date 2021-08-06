Tyler, The Creator says Odd Future wouldn’t have “made it” today

Tyler, The Creator has said he doesn’t think Odd Future would have “made it” if they had emerged in 2021.

The rapper first broke through as a member of the Los Angeles rap group in 2007, which also featured the likes of Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and The Internet’s Syd.

Speaking in a new interview with Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97, Tyler was asked by Rosenberg if Odd Future would have made it in 2021. “Oh, fuck no!” Tyler responded. “We came at the right time where you could still be crazy – you could still be a kid and fuck up.

“You could still have satire, allow people to have a conversation even if you disagreed. Right now is crazy. I was just thinking I’ve done so much ill shit in this 10-year span, whether it’s the [Camp Flog Gnaw] festival or the shit I have coming. The last two years have just been ill. I’m like, ‘What if they got me out of here in 2011 [when he released his debut solo album ‘Goblin’] and wouldn’t allow me to get right here?’”

Watch Tyler talk about Odd Future around the 22-minute mark above.

Meanwhile, the rapper will embark on a new North American tour in spring 2022, with support from Vince Staples and Kali Uchis. The dates will be in support of his latest album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ and will kick off in February in San Diego.

In a four-star review of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, NME said: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”