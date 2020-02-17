Tyler, The Creator opens up on possibility of Odd Future reunion

Tyler, The Creator has opened up on the possibility of an Odd Future reunion, admitting that the pioneering rap collective are unlikely to join forces once more.

The LA collective, who rose to fame in the late 2000s, have been inactive since 2015 – but the likes of Tyler, Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt have all go on to achieve significant success since breaking out in their own right.

Speaking at a Converse Collective event last weekend, Tyler said he would be “open” to a reunion, but admitted that “everyone is kinda past that”.

Admitting his wariness at a potential reunion, Tyler said: “I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a Bad Boys 5.”

Looking back on the group’s celebrated past, he said: “It was just a fun time, but musically, it’s like, ‘Uh, coulda did better,'”.

Meanwhile, Tyler will return to the UK later this year to headline Parklife and Lovebox 2020.

The shows will mark the US rapper’s first appearances at a UK festival since he was banned from the country in 2015. He made his initial return in May 2019, when the ban was lifted.

In a four-star review of Tyler’s 2019 album ‘Igor‘, NME wrote: “Whether or not you choose to take his advice with either your first or your 51st listen, ‘IGOR’ is an accomplished and evergreen record that’s well worth putting your phone down, turning the TV off and devoting your full attention span to.”