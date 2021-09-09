Tyler, the Creator praises Kanye’s original ‘Life Of The Party’ verse

Tyler, the Creator has hailed Kanye West’s original verse on ‘Life Of The Party’ as “warm and true”.

Though West had previewed the track in an interview with Germany’s Bild, the full version remains officially unreleased. Drake leaked it on SiriusXM last weekend (September 4), however, appearing on the station’s Sound 42 program as a guest DJ to celebrate the release of his new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The track, which was reportedly recorded for West’s recently released tenth album, ‘DONDA’, features a guest verse from OutKast‘s André 3000, as well as a soundbite from a video of DMX and his daughter on a slingshot ride.

Yesterday (September 8), Tyler revealed that he actually heard the original version of the song without Kanye’s disses aimed at Drake.

“man i heard life of the party a few months back and lost my mind,” Tyler wrote on Twitter. “song is beautiful man i want to eat it. very anita baker styled progression. original verse was so warm and true. pretty.”

Earlier this week (September 7), Tyler joined Texas rapper Maxo Kream on a new song called ‘Big Persona’, taken from Kream’s forthcoming album ‘Weight Of The World’.

In a four-star review of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, Tyler’s new album released in June, NME wrote: “Ultimately, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ is neither a full retreat into the past, nor Tyler trying to escape it. After all, as he stresses on ‘MANIFESTO’: “Internet bringin’ old lyrics up, like I hide the shit”.

“Instead, the record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things. On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”